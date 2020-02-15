Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray DiGuilio. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church 11427 Fair Oaks Blvd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Jan 29, 2020, Ray DiGuilio, loving husband, father of 3, grandfather of 8 and friend to many passed away from cancer at the age of 76. Ray was born and raised in Pleasanton California to Roland and Dina DiGuilio. He received degrees from UC Davis and Cal Berkley. He spent his adult life in service to others with a career as a teacher, coach and administrator for the Ventura Community College District and American River College as well as a City Council member and Mayor for the City of Ventura. He was married to the love of his life, Jean Krohn for 55 years and raised three children, Michelle (Lou), Kathy (Scott), and Ryan (Laila). Funeral services will be held Feb 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church, 11427 Fair Oaks Blvd. Donations may be sent to the STEM program at American River College, the Youth Center at Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church, or a non-profit organization of your choosing.

