Ray Gerald Russell passed away peacefully on Nov. 24th, 2019 at home. He was 84 years old. He was born on March 8th, 1935 in Davis, CA to Dorothea and Percy Russell. He was predeceased by his son Kevin, Grandson Jeremy, Sister Evalynn, His in-laws Julia and John Sessano. And his parents Dorothea and Percy Russell. Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years Joan, sons David, Michael (Lynn) Grandsons Nicholaus (Ed) Andrew, Great grandson Dylan and Many nieces and nephews and cousins. Jerry grew up in Roseville and went to local schools. He was a member of the Boy Scout troop 11. He worked for the city of Roseville in public works for 38 years. He spent 8 years in the Marine reserves. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sargent. Upon retirement he and his wife traveled extensively. They took cruises to Alaska, Mexico, Hawaii, Panama Canal, and Caribbean. Also road trips to Oregon, Idaho, also trips to Italy. He loved working with his hands, wood working, puzzles, and watching his youngest grandson Andrew playing basketball. Services will be held at Saint Rose Catholic Church on Thursday Dec 5th at 11am. Immediately following church services we will be going to Roseville cemetery at 12pm. Lunch will follow back at Saint Rose.

