Ray Hosoda, 96, of Roseville, CA passed away on August 11, 2020. Ray spent his career working for the US Postal Service as a letter carrier before happily retiring at the age of 60. Ray spent his retirement years enjoying his favorite pastimes, reading books on philosophy and writing articles for a Bay Area based Japanese-American newspaper called the Nichi Bei Times. Ray's wife of 50 years, Mary, passed away in 2004, and they have been happily reunited on her birthday. Ray is survived by a son, Ed, daughter Irene, and three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. There will be no service.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 16, 2020.
