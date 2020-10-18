Ray Taylor

July 11, 1934 - October 12, 2020

Sacramento, California - Ray Taylor, age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Mercy General Hospital. He was born July 11, 1934 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Timmie and Gertrude (Nash) Taylor. Ray came to California when he was eighteen. He soon began working at Mccellan air force base. He retired after 38 years of service as a general equipment examiner. On March 7, 1959, he was united in holy matrimony to Agatha Lavaughn Moore. The union produced three children, Marsha, Keith, and Danae, five grandchildren, Paris, Taylor, Hermina, Kayla, and Sevon, and two great grandchildren, Arianna and Mykah. Visitation on Wed, Oct 21, 2020, 4-7pm. At Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway





