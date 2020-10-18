1/1
Ray Taylor
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray Taylor
July 11, 1934 - October 12, 2020
Sacramento, California - Ray Taylor, age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Mercy General Hospital. He was born July 11, 1934 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Timmie and Gertrude (Nash) Taylor. Ray came to California when he was eighteen. He soon began working at Mccellan air force base. He retired after 38 years of service as a general equipment examiner. On March 7, 1959, he was united in holy matrimony to Agatha Lavaughn Moore. The union produced three children, Marsha, Keith, and Danae, five grandchildren, Paris, Taylor, Hermina, Kayla, and Sevon, and two great grandchildren, Arianna and Mykah. Visitation on Wed, Oct 21, 2020, 4-7pm. At Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved