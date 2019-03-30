Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray W. Bryers. View Sign

Ray W. Bryers, age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Ray was born in Colorado Springs, Co. in 1937 to Fred and Ida Bryers. He moved to California in 1948. He met and married the love of his life, Barbara Harrington in 1958, and in 1959 he fulfilled his life dream and joined the Sacramento Police Department where he retired as the Lead Sergeant Detective of Homicide. After Retiring from the SPD, Ray worked as a private investigator and opened a small auto wholesale business. Ray had a passion for wood working and helping others. He will be remembered by many for the helping hand he gave them in need and for the kindness he showed to others. His family will remember him as a devoted husband and father who loved his family beyond measure. Ray is survived by his wife of 60 years Barbara, their two daughters, Linda Hock, Lauri Bera-Fusano, son-in-law Paul Fusano, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren that he loved dearly, and countless friends and family that he cherished his time with. He was preceded in death by his sister Jean Koski, and his son-in-law Matt Bera. A Celebration of life service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 12:00pm Cold Springs Church, 2600 Cold Springs Road, Placerville, Ca. 95667 A special thank you to Kaiser Hospice for the loving care they provided to Ray and Barbara.

