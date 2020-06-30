Raymond Coval was one of six children born to Henry and Hattie Coval on June 20, 1916 in Rescue, CA. Ray passed away peacefully in his home on June 22, 2020; shortly after celebrating his 104th birthday and Father's Day. Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie Coval and is survived by his only daughter, Michelle Coval, three grandchildren, Tisha Rylander (Mark), Raquel Becerra, Daniel Silva (Marisa), six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Ray mostly answered to the name, "Papa" and was so proud of his family. Ray was a lifelong resident of Sacramento, of which he received a Key to the City on his 100th birthday. Ray served as an Army combat Veteran during World War II and spent over 50 dedicated years as a proud member of Laborers International Union, Local 185 and as a Foreman working for Sacramento Stucco. As a survivor of The Great Depression, Ray experienced extreme poverty and had his first job, collecting golf balls, at the young age of 5 years old. From that day forward, Ray devoted his life to working hard and providing for his family. He vowed that no one in his family would suffer the threat of hunger or homelessness. His favorite quote was written down and kept nearby at all times, "The measure of a man's character is not in what he gets from his ancestors, but what he leaves to his descendants." Ray retired as a Foreman in the late 70s but he never retired as Foreman of our family. Ray was our Patriarch and not a single day passed that did not revolve around his grandchildren. His favorite pastimes were gardening (which won him recognition from his community), watching MSNBC and CNN, playing the state lottery, visiting with friends at McDonald's every morning and enjoying a glass of White Zinfandel every day in the late afternoon. Ray's favorite places to visit were Carmel and Bodega Bay with his grandchildren, his beloved wife Rosalie and his in-laws (and best friends) Genevive and Victor Kaspinski. When his daughter was a child, they spent many days fishing together in Bodega Bay. Ray was a proud, lifelong Democrat and voted in every single election since he was 18 years old. The principles of the Democratic party aligned with his compassionate heart; he believed that all children deserve love and care. In fact, for over 30 years he sponsored several children living in third world countries and never missed the chance to give $5 to a crying child in a store, rake the leaves and take in the garbage cans for struggling single mothers or include people he didn't even know in his prayers each night. Ray's passing will leave a huge void in the lives of those who knew him, but it is also worthy of celebration for in his passing, he has been reunited with the love of his life, Rosalie. Together at last, may they both rest in peace. Due to COVID-19, Ray's memorial will be planned for a later date. However, there will be a private, graveside service on Friday, July 3rd at 10am. Flowers may be sent to St. Mary's Cemetery & Funeral Center at 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento CA 95820.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store