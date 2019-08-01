Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond A. Merrill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On July 22, 2019, long time Orangevale, California resident, Raymond A. Merrill, 83, passed away unexpectedly. He was born in South Dakota in 1936 and moved to California in 1957. Hand in hand, he joins Karen Grill Merrill, his wife of 30 years, who passed away in 2012, and celebrates in heaven with his daughter Terri Merrill, who passed away in May 2019, and his sister Elaine (Merrill) Wagner, who passed away in February 2019. He was known for the last 46 years in the community as a tax preparer and bookkeeper who stood on his integrity of always doing the right thing, something he has passed on to the family. He had a passion for baseball and was an integral part of bringing Pony Baseball to the community where he coached and umpired even after his children were grown. He loved the sport so much, he played for Aerojet in the early 60's when he was employed there and continued into his later years playing for the Golden Seniors. Ray and Karen loved road trips whether it was day-tripping to Bodega Bay or traveling in their RV throughout the continuous U.S and Alaska. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be remembered for his Christmas chili. He leaves behind, to carry on his legacy of hard work, his 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is survived by his brother Larry Merrill, his sister Norma (Merrill) Gourlie, his daughter, Kimberly (Merrill) Lintz, his son Monte Merrill, and two other daughters Janelle (Kornfeind) Rose and Janis (Kornfeind) Carter. Visitation will be August 2, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Miller's Funeral Home, 507 Scott Street, Folsom, California. Services will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5811 Walnut Avenue, Orangevale, California on August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception following the service. He will be laid to rest at Lakeside Cemetery, Folsom, California. Flowers can be sent to Miller's Funeral Home or, in lieu of flowers, an honorarium to the can be made. The family sends its appreciation to everyone for all the love and support.

