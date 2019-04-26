Raymond Allan Harris died March 22, 2019 from complications resulting from a lifelong battle with health issues following kidney failure. He is survived by his son, Christopher and granddaughter, Rachael, brothers Donald Harris and Larry Morris, as well as many friends. Ray was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps. Following his military service, he embarked on a career as an aircraft mechanic. He also enjoyed working on his classic 1940 Ford, woodworking, black powder shooting, collecting, and caring for his cats. A funeral service with military honors will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 12:30 pm, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 26, 2019