Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Banks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Banks passed away on Oct. 14, 2019, in Goodyear, AZ at age 93. Born in 1925 to Lena and Max Banks in Granby, CT, he was the youngest of 7 children. His accomplishments and affiliations include: Simsbury High; US Army Air Corps; Univ. of Connecticut; Major in US Air Force; four air medals; numerous awards and decorations; & 23 years of service. While in the Air Force he met and married Mary Mann.They spent 60 years together until her death in 2013. Upon Ray's 1st retirement, they settled in Sacramento, CA where they lived for 24 years enjoying boating, socializing at the Yacht Club, golfing and caring for their three miniature schnauzers. Ray earned another degree at Sacramento State Univ. and worked for the State of CA until his 2nd retirement. They then moved to PebbleCreek Community in Goodyear, AZ near Luke Air Force Base. Ray and Mary traveled and lived all over the world. Ray was a social person with a wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. He cared deeply about his friends and family and was always there to provide support. He was a Mason. Ray is survived by 3 nieces, a goddaughter, 6 nephews, and 4 grandnieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Masonic Homes of California or a . Contact Judy (

Raymond Banks passed away on Oct. 14, 2019, in Goodyear, AZ at age 93. Born in 1925 to Lena and Max Banks in Granby, CT, he was the youngest of 7 children. His accomplishments and affiliations include: Simsbury High; US Army Air Corps; Univ. of Connecticut; Major in US Air Force; four air medals; numerous awards and decorations; & 23 years of service. While in the Air Force he met and married Mary Mann.They spent 60 years together until her death in 2013. Upon Ray's 1st retirement, they settled in Sacramento, CA where they lived for 24 years enjoying boating, socializing at the Yacht Club, golfing and caring for their three miniature schnauzers. Ray earned another degree at Sacramento State Univ. and worked for the State of CA until his 2nd retirement. They then moved to PebbleCreek Community in Goodyear, AZ near Luke Air Force Base. Ray and Mary traveled and lived all over the world. Ray was a social person with a wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. He cared deeply about his friends and family and was always there to provide support. He was a Mason. Ray is survived by 3 nieces, a goddaughter, 6 nephews, and 4 grandnieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Masonic Homes of California or a . Contact Judy ( [email protected] ) after Nov 30 for more information. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations