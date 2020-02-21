Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Biondi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Biondi passed away in Roseville on February 12. 2020, nine days before his 83-rd. birthday, after a hard-fought two-year battle with MDS cancer. He was born on February 21, 1937 in Endicott New York and was preceded in death by his parents, John and Philomena Biondi. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Carol, his brother John Biondi Jr. of Houston TX, and five sons, Paul (Dawn), Mark (Trish), Steven (Michelle), Anthony (Carrie) and Gregory (Shandy). Ray and Carol had 20 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Ray was a loving uncle to several nieces and nephews. He and his wife Carol raised their family in Orangevale for 46 years. He began working for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department in 1961 until he retired in 1993. In 1985, he also began working for the NBA becoming the first Security Representative for the Sacramento Kings and held that position for the next 20 years. There is no one better to describe Ray's life than himself: "I grew up in Herlong California, an Army ammunition storage base, high desert country surrounded by the Sierra Nevada mountains. I worked many jobs, in a lumber mill, construction laborer, roofer's helper and for the US Forestry. I thought I found a home with the Forestry and intended to stay forever living in the mountains. I don't recall any particular ambition or having any grand goals for life. Law Enforcement was never on the agenda or a consideration. As it turned out the Forestry jobs were always temporary, so I had to gravitate to the big City of Sacramento with my wife Carol looking for work. By the way we were married in 1960. I worked at Aerojet during the high of the Space Days. I became disillusioned after a few months and quit. I longed for the high desert. I took any civil service exam I could find, City, County, State and Federal, for any open position. For a while I worked at the downtown Post Office, sorting mail and then at McClellan AFB twisting bolts on planes. I became a Deputy Sheriff as a result on one of the tests. My only contact with law enforcement prior to this was when I got speeding tickets or thrown out of a dance for fighting. In 1961, you had to buy your own uniforms and equipment. After spending a $300 loan on stuff, the first week on the job at the branch jail I got up the nerve to ask, "when do I get bullets for my gun." Of course, the deputies nearly busted a gut laughing at the "fish" who carried and empty gun for days. Talk about clueless! The first couple of years I worked at the jail then went to patrol. Again, I figured I found a home, this was neat stuff, felt important in my uniform, packing a gun (that wore off later) and driving around the County of Sacramento sticking my nose into all kinds of problems and things people did. Being somewhat a naïve kid from the sticks, I was witnessing a whole new side of human behavior. I grew up in a squad car. Later, I worked Narcotics for a couple years and sure enough this was going to be it, a career Narc. At that time, in the early seventies there was no "War" on drugs and resulting money for enforcement. Without much training or equipment, we made a few cases, did some good drug buys and several screwed-up buys. I was transferred out as everyone did in two years. But it was fun for a while, I wore levis, long hair and beard, sandals, drove around with attitude in old undercover cars. In 1976, I requested a transfer to Homicide. My first case is still unsolved. Now I knew I found my niche because this was the top of the heap in police work at least in my mind. Homicide cases were the type of work wherein you got some lasting satisfaction. You start with some unexplained circumstances or maybe a complete mystery and eventually find the truth or very close to it. The pay off, for me was not the arrest or conviction but when we learned how it happened and hopefully why. I never viewed being a Homicide Detective as a career or vocation but simply a job I was very lucky to have. During my Sheriff years, Carol and I had five sons and our life revolved around the boys playing sports and all the activities of raising teenagers. Family vacations consisted of three for four-day camping trips, tent style. When I was not working there was the mowing and upkeep of the one acre we lived on and the numerous cars the boys and I kept running. Not a hobby guy except for being a jogger since 1962. I managed to make nearly all the boys' soccer, football, baseball and basketball games. Homicide was often a 24/7 type of job and occasionally I heard from Carol, "can't someone else do it." Times I should have been with the family I was working. Fortunately, because of Carol, a stay at home mom and totally devoted mother, all the boys turned out great. Two of my boys became Deputy Sheriff's with Sacramento County. " Ray retired from the Sacramento Sheriff's Department after 32 years and was the Commander of the Homicide Bureau for 17 years. Ray had led the investigations of some of the most notorious murder cases in Northern California, the Vampire Killer, the Sweetheart Killers, the Sex Slave murders, the Thrill Killer, the Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist and the Unabomber. Ray assisted numerous agencies and departments across the United States on serial killers and high-profile cases as he was known as an expert on serial killers. Ray has appeared on many nationally broadcast talk shows and true-life crime shows. He was an accomplished author who co-wrote three books about serial killer cases he investigated in Sacramento. Well into his retirement, Ray was asked for his expert opinions on new and old homicide cases and to testify in homicide trials. He also volunteered his time speaking to victims' groups hearing their frustrations and explaining the criminal justice system. Ray and Carol's favorite pastime in retirement was taking numerous cruises to Alaska, and cruising through the Panama Canal and the Pacific Ocean. They were most happy when the whole family gathered for the holidays and special occasions. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Ray became the primary caregiver for Carol after she suffered a debilitating stroke. His love and big heart for his family will never be forgotten. Everyone who ever met Ray stated he was the "nicest man" even though he had to witness some of man kinds most horrendous acts. A private Celebration of Life will be held for family, friends and former co-workers on Saturday, March 7th.

