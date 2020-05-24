On Monday April 20, 2020, Raymond Cecil Baker, husband, father, and servant of Christ was called home at the age of 89. He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Cordie Baker and his wife Betty Jean Baker. Ray was born October 7, 1930 in San Francisco, California. At age 19 he joined the Army and served in the Korean War. During his service, he operated heavy equipment with an engineering group, and took part in Atomic Bomb testing. He received an honorable discharge in 1952 with the rank of Corporal and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with Five Bronze Stars and the United Nations Service Medal. Upon his return, he married Betty Jean, his loving wife of 55 years. Together they raised three sons in a home that Ray built and maintained himself. Ray was a master mechanic. His passion for mechanics served him in his career at McClellan Field and Aerojet. Mechanics continued to be his daily focus, enjoyment and hobby after retirement. He loved to create and build practical solutions to needs identified by neighbors and his facilities group the "Toolbox Crew", at Sunrise Community Church where he was a member for many years. He is survived by his three sons and their families. David and Cristina Baker of Texas, Roger and Brenda Baker of Washington, and Russell and Vicki Baker of Tennessee as well as nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In accordance with Covid19 social distancing guidelines, a committal service was held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on Wednesday May 6, 2020. A memorial service with Military Honors to be scheduled at a later date.



