Ray peacefully passed away at home on June 30th at the age of 90. He was surrounded by love of family and friends, and is survived by his Loving wife Patricia, daughter Susan Wren, and an extended family. The Funeral service will be on Friday July 19th at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul at the Cottage Way address or the
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019