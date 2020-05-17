Ray was a long time carpenter and general contractor. He retired from UC Davis where he worked as a Project Estimator for over 20 years. He was affectionately known as "Sonny", "Bud" and "Pops" by most. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, especially if it involved sharing comic strips or in recent times, perfecting the art of texting. He enjoyed playing bocce ball, watching and coaching youth sports, and tending to his garden. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 11, 2020 at the age of 79 from natural causes. Preceded in death by his mother Rosie Teresa Bollentini and his father Raymond Domenic Ferrarini Sr. Survived by his wife Jill Quient Ferrarini, sister Norma Gamba, children Raymond Domenic III, Leanne Ortega, Kyle Joseph and their spouses. Also survived by his nine grandchildren: Alexis, Madison, Erin, Domenic, Ben, Lauren, West, Willow and Wren.



