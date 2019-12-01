Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond E. Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond E Miller born March 25, 1939 in International Falls MN, passed away on November 9, 2019 in Rancho Cordova, CA. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Tove-Lise, sons Allan, Kai (Nicole) and Terje (Jenni), brother Harold, sisters Virginia and Dorothy, two grandchildren and one great grandchild, several nieces and nephews. 1957 graduate of Norte Del Rio High School, where he was active in football, baseball and boxing. Retired as a First Sergeant in the United States Army after serving for 21 years. Ray enjoyed his military service that brought him all over the world. After his military career, he worked a few different places including several years at Aerojet in Rancho Cordova, where he resided for 36 years. Ray was a 50 year member of Sons of Norway where he enjoyed being the Viking at festivals and in the Camellia parade. His final resting place will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon on December 4, 2019 at 1:30pm. Private reception will follow at the family's home. In lieu of flowers, consider making donations to .

