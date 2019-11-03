Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Edgar Corley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Edgar Corley was born on April 28, 1936, in Modesto, California, and passed away in Sacramento on August 13, 2019. He served in the US Navy on the construction force known as the SeaBees. Ray graduated from Cal State LA in 1964 with a degree in Civil Engineering and earned a public works management certificate from UCLA. After graduation and with his heavy construction background, Ray started working for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and was part of the design team for the second Los Angeles Aqueduct. In 1973, Ray relocated to the State Capitol where he was a member of the City's advocate team in Sacramento. Ray's political instincts and work at the Department of Water and Power opened the door for him as the Sacramento lead advocate for The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, a position he held for nearly two decades. Upon retiring from Metropolitan, Ray consulted with the CA Municipal Utilities Association and formally retired from the Sacramento political scene some three years later. Ray was legendary in the halls of the State Capitol and a dear friend, colleague and mentor of many on the Sacramento political scene. With his large frame and towering presence, Corley was a pillar of the lobbying establishment where he relentlessly advanced the interests of Metropolitan and fought back legislation that was hostile to the district's interests. He developed close, life-long relationships with fellow lobbyists, legislators and their staff and was admired by his peers. Ray's warmth, generosity of spirit and willingness to befriend virtually everyone he encountered were the traits that made Ray so beloved within the State Capitol community for many years. Ray was a man who enjoyed the finer things in life, such as great wine, good food, his beautiful home and love of his family. He lived by the motto that "Life is Good" and spent his later years passing along life's lessons to his loved ones. Ray saw the best in people. His eternal optimism will be missed. Ray is survived by his wife of 17 years, Deborah; his two sons, Brian and Eric; daughter-in-law, Khaleda; stepchildren Michael Benavente, Belinda Richards and her husband Rob, and Mary Summers and her husband David; his five grandchildren; and seven step grandchildren. His first wife, Antoinette, passed in 1997.

Raymond Edgar Corley was born on April 28, 1936, in Modesto, California, and passed away in Sacramento on August 13, 2019. He served in the US Navy on the construction force known as the SeaBees. Ray graduated from Cal State LA in 1964 with a degree in Civil Engineering and earned a public works management certificate from UCLA. After graduation and with his heavy construction background, Ray started working for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and was part of the design team for the second Los Angeles Aqueduct. In 1973, Ray relocated to the State Capitol where he was a member of the City's advocate team in Sacramento. Ray's political instincts and work at the Department of Water and Power opened the door for him as the Sacramento lead advocate for The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, a position he held for nearly two decades. Upon retiring from Metropolitan, Ray consulted with the CA Municipal Utilities Association and formally retired from the Sacramento political scene some three years later. Ray was legendary in the halls of the State Capitol and a dear friend, colleague and mentor of many on the Sacramento political scene. With his large frame and towering presence, Corley was a pillar of the lobbying establishment where he relentlessly advanced the interests of Metropolitan and fought back legislation that was hostile to the district's interests. He developed close, life-long relationships with fellow lobbyists, legislators and their staff and was admired by his peers. Ray's warmth, generosity of spirit and willingness to befriend virtually everyone he encountered were the traits that made Ray so beloved within the State Capitol community for many years. Ray was a man who enjoyed the finer things in life, such as great wine, good food, his beautiful home and love of his family. He lived by the motto that "Life is Good" and spent his later years passing along life's lessons to his loved ones. Ray saw the best in people. His eternal optimism will be missed. Ray is survived by his wife of 17 years, Deborah; his two sons, Brian and Eric; daughter-in-law, Khaleda; stepchildren Michael Benavente, Belinda Richards and her husband Rob, and Mary Summers and her husband David; his five grandchildren; and seven step grandchildren. His first wife, Antoinette, passed in 1997. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close