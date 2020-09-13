Raymond Edward Beam passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 after a short illness. He was born January 6th, 1941 in Modesto, CA to parents Carl and Thelma (Hart-Bartels) Beam. The family relocated to Stockton, CA where Carl worked in the navy ship yard as a plumber. Ray attended local schools in Stockton; including Jefferson Elementary and Franklin Senior High School. He went on to attend Stockton Jr. College and the University of California, Berkeley. Ray married his high school sweetheart, Faye G. Adamson in Stockton on January 28th, 1961. They soon relocated to Sacramento where he was employed at the solid rocket division of Aerojet Corporation. While working as a quality control lab chemical analyst with AeroJet, he attended Sacramento City College and graduated in 1963 with an AA degree. He joined the US Air Force Reserve in 1964 and was stationed at McClellan AFB. He was assigned to the 940th Troop Carrier Group in the medical laboratory section of the dispensary unit. After serving six years in the Air Force he was honorably discharged as a Staff Sargent. Simultaneously while serving in the Air Force he continued his education at Sacramento State College. In 1967 he earned a BS in Clinical Laboratory Technology with a minor in chemistry, graduating with honors. He attended two years post-graduate studies in biochemistry and physics at Sacramento State. In the fall of 1967, Ray was accepted at Sacramento County Hospital laboratory as an intern, passing the California Clinical Laboratory Technology examination and received his California License within a year's time. He specialized in chemical analysis and developed drug screening techniques for the detection and quantification of drugs in the blood and urine. He joined the California Association of Medical Laboratory Technologist (CAMLT), Sacramento Chapter, and the American Society of Medical Technology (ASMT). He was actively involved in both organizations; working in leadership, preparing and presenting many lectures and workshops, focusing on toxicology and drug detection and analysis. His career grew throughout his working life as a supervisor/manager of the Toxicology Department of the Sacramento Clinical Laboratory. He published a paper in the scientific journal, American Journal of Medical Technology (AJMJ), published by the American Society of Medical Technology (ASMT) in May of 1974. He received the "Gold Award" from ASMT for Best Paper Published in the AJMT of the year. The title of the paper was; "Broad-Spectrum Simultaneous GLC Assay of Nonderivatized Antiepileptic Drugs". He was also the laboratory safety officer and wrote the laboratory's safety manuals. He was an active member of the California Association of Toxicologists (CAT). In the early 1980's Ray purchased an Apple II computer and taught himself how to program it using the BASIC programming language. He joined the Sacramento Apple Club, called Apple SAC. He became active in the organization and served in leadership positions, including Vice President (1984-1985), and President (1985-1987). He also established a business named "Most Personal Computing" specializing in software development, software sales, graphics and teaching programming. Returning to Aerojet's solid rocket division in 1985, this time he was assigned to the Environmental Health and Safety Department. He worked his way up from Environmental Engineer to Manager of Environmental Compliance (Operations Program, Manager-Environmental) of the Solid Rocket Division of the Sacramento AeroJet plant. Later, he helped develop a comprehensive computerized system to index and classify all of Aerojet's safety incident reports, historical thru current. The program was called the Critical Operations and Processes Review (COPR). He also wrote the COPR user's manual and managed the COPR file archives for the plant. He established/ programmed and operated the Environmental Health and Safety Department's "Intranet" website. In 2000, Ray left Aerojet and subsequently retired. He established an on-line business named, "Beam's Creations". In addition to designing, programming and maintaining his website, Ray used his computer to design a large variety of whirligigs which he built and sold on the internet and locally. Ray closed his business in 2007 and "re-retired". Ray was also active outside of a lifetime of work. His love for the outdoors and outdoor sports started at a very young age as his family often went camping and fishing together. The Boy Scouts was an extension of Ray's love for the outdoors. As a member of the Boy Scouts, Troop 2 in Stockton, Ray progressed from cub through explorer scout. He was in various leadership positions with the scouts and went on to attend the Boy Scout National Jamboree in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania in 1956 as his troop's quartermaster. Also, Ray continued in the family tradition as an amateur photographer when he received an Argus C3 35mm camera early in his life. He was nearly always seen with his camera at family outings and reunions. Because of his photographic experience, he was assigned to be his high school photographer during his senior year. Ray learned to fish by going with his father. They fished in the Sierra's for trout and in the San Joaquin river delta for anything that would bite. He was 16 years old when he went on his first deer hunting trip with his dad. The first day of the opening of deer hunting season Ray got his buck! This spoiled him and he rarely missed hunting on opening day from then on. He enjoyed camping and most of all trout fishing in the mountain streams. He perfected his technique for catching trout and was rarely "skunked". He had a sign in his truck window proclaiming to all: "At the mention of my name, fish tremble". Ray took up archery hunting and became skilled with the bow and arrow. The 300-lb California black bear he took while hunting in the mountains near Susanville, California in 1995 now lays as a bear rug proudly displayed in front of his fireplace for all those who visit to see. Ray was an avid supporter of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and other 2nd Amendment defenders. He wrote many letters to the editor of the local newspaper. He also had an article published in the California Rifle and Pistol Organization's monthly newsletter, "The Firing Line". Ray and his wife were life members of the NRA. Ray loved his family. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Faye, son and daughter-in-law Roger and Annmarie Beam, Daughter Deanna Beam, Grandchildren Allison and Isaiah Halstead, Taylor Beam, Elizabeth Beam, Alyse Ortiz, Sean Ortiz, Great-grandchildren Kendall, Kashton and Knox Halstead and two step-granddaughters Laurie and Emilie Wells. Ray is laid to rest at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery in Lodi, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either the Stockton Sportsman's Club or the NRA Charitable Foundation (scholarship fund). Both are non-profit organizations.



