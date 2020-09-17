Raymond Hansen

Raymond Francis Hansen born in Fresno, CA - Husband, Father, Grandfather, WWII and Korean War Veteran, passed away at age 97 on September 11, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family. In his 39 years working for the federal government , he advanced his career and traveled the world managing an aircraft specialist team. Known for his cheerful disposition, Raymond was a good man and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served a full-time mission for the Church with his wife, Ruth in Denver, Colorado. He also served as a volunteer in his local community and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Raymond's greatest love was his family. He was a skilled mechanic, and, also enjoyed playing the organ, piano, golfing and crossword puzzles. Preceded in death by son, Gary Hansen (Janice). He is survived by his wife, Ruth Langenegger Hansen, and children Suzi Voudouris (Ted), Judy Price (Charles), Michael Hansen (Loralyn), Karen Hansen and 3 generations of grandchildren. There will be a viewing on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Price Funeral Chapel in Citrus Heights. Due to the COVID-19 government restrictions 10 people or less are allowed into the building at once. Masks are required. The graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Sylvan Cemetery in Citrus Heights. Online condolences can be left at PriceFuneralChapel.com
.