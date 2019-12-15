Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Harold Noble. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond H. Noble was born on January 18, 1929 in Pottstown, PA and passed away peacefully in his Fair Oaks home surrounded by his loving family on December 1, 2019. Ray will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 68 years, Patricia; daughters Carolyn (Mike) and Marianne; sons Michael, Steve (Darlene), Dave (Donna); seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; his sister Joan Levenite, Coatesville, PA; brother Francis Beideman, Pompton Lake, NJ and many nieces and nephews. Ray was an honest and helpful human being who was a good friend to all who knew him. He loved his family, friends and community. Ray joined the Air Force and served for four years relocating to California with his bride. He started his career at McDonnell Douglas working on various stages of the Apollo spacecraft. He then went into private business owning and managing the Shell Service Station in Carmichael, later finishing his working career and retiring from McClellan Air Force Base. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge in Carmichael. Through the years, Ray was active as a coach for his son's sports interests. He took his family on many vacations teaching them how to fish, hunt, swim, camp, RV and appreciate the many landmarks in CA and across the country. Ray was quite the handyman, a DIYer way before his time. He could fix anything mechanical or electrical; he was a skilled craftsman. Dad bowled twice weekly, tended his garden year around and was an avid Giants and 49er fan. Ray and Pat traveled extensively throughout the years enjoying the good life and always shared well known sites with visiting friends and relatives. The Noble Family thanks the staff of the Vitas Hospice Team and devoted caregivers, Lou, Lydia and Edna. The dedication and tenderness they showed was extraordinary. No formal services will be held. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations may be made to in his name or a . We will always love you Dad!

