Raymond "Ray" Joseph Bird passed away December 27, 2019 in Martinez, CA. Coincidentally, his mother passed away the same day 45 years earlier. Born March 26, 1941 in Chicago, IL. He was the fourth of seven children of Myron and Mary Bird, both deceased, also brothers Ken and Jerry. He was a second generation US Army veteran just like his father, "Pops." His brother Donald is a US Marine Corp. veteran. He worked in construction most of his life and was proud of several projects, specifically the Travion Gardens in Fairfield which he helped build with Pops and brothers, Ken and George. He enjoyed throwing the dice in Vegas where sometimes he won big and of course other times not so lucky. We will always remember the time he saw a flying saucer while out in Nevada because he ensured everyone had heard the story again and again. Ray was someone who always added his two cents into every conversation and because of it, we learned something new. In his final years, the TV was always on as he enjoyed watching Football and classic movies with his chihuahua, Little Lady, by his side. Ray is survived by his two children, Brian and April. Three step-children Lisa, Michael, and Austin. Former wife, Teri. Raymond leaves behind his sisters, Carol and Marian and brothers, Donald and George. Long time Friend Bill and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all doctors, nurses, and staff at the VA Medical Center in Sacramento and VA Outpatient Clinic in Martinez that made his final days more comfortable. Thanks for all the beautiful memories. We will always cherish them. No services will be held at his request.

