Raymond "Ray" Knapp passed away March 27th at the age of 86. Ray had a 37-year career as an aerospace engineer at Aerojet Rocketdyne. He and his wife of 62 years Arlene raised three boys in Sacramento and retired in Placer County in 1998. An Army veteran, services will be held April 29th 11 am at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, Ca. Food and fellowship immediately following the service at The Veterans Memorial Hall, 1305 N. 1st Street, Dixon Ca. Survived by his wife Arlene, sons David, Steve and Mike Knapp, and grandchildren Dan, Jacy, Andrew and Aaron Knapp.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 14, 2019