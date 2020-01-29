Raymond Lucero Lopez (July 22, 1945 - December 27, 2019)
Obituary
Our loving father went to be with the Lord. He was a hard-working man all his life who loved people. He is preceded in death by his wife Jennie, daughter Maria, parents Aurora and Milton Lopez, siblings Mary, Yolanda and Joey; he leaves behind his siblings Milton, Diana and Aurora, daughters Patty, Cynthia, Delia, Rachel, Cecelia and Grace and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. His memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 18th at Capital Christian Center in Sacramento at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 29, 2020
