Raymond Ozenberger 9-5-41 to 6-12-19. He was born to Leroy and Natalie Ozenberger in Richmond, CA where he grew up. He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew. He is survived by his wife Marvette, his sister Sharon Trout, and his brother John Ozenberger, his son Robert Ozenberger, and his daughters Janice LaBlanc, Robin Crowley, and Brenda Shields and several grand children, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. His memorial service will be held on 6-25-19 at 2 PM at Faith Presbyterian Church 625 Florin Road Sacto, CA 95831.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 23, 2019