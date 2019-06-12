Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond R. Frediani. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond R. Frediani of Roseville, California, passed away peacefully on Friday June 7, 2019 at the age of 96. He was born January 7, 1923 in Roseville, graduated from Roseville High School, followed by the University of California at Berkeley and then UCLA. Following his graduation with a bachelor's degree in physics and meteorology, he was commissioned as an officer in the US Army Air Corps in 1943 and served during World War II in the 42 nd Bomb Wing in the African, Mediterranean and European theaters. He received the "Croix de Guerre Avec Palme" from the French government for his efforts during the Normandy landing and the Liberation of France. At the end of WW II, he joined Trans World Airlines (TWA) as a meteorologist and was assigned to Rome, Italy and then subsequently to the International headquarters in Paris, France where he worked for 22 years in management. In 1970 he was promoted to General Manager for TWA in Italy, working in Rome until he retired in 1977, whereupon he returned to Roseville. Concurrent with his professional career, Ray was also active in the US Air Force Reserves, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, before retiring in 1983. During his 31 year career with TWA, he received many commendations and honors from the Italian government, as well as the mayors of Rome and Lucca, for his service and dedication during the tumultuous decade of the 1970s in Italy. He was an avid traveler, a tennis and track and field enthusiast, and a connoisseur of fine food and wine having lived in California, France and Italy. He was also dedicated to his family and many friends around the world, as a good listener, a confidant, a provider of sage advice, a smile and a sense of humor, and someone who cared deeply for all those close to him. Ray was preceded in death by his parents Avano and Zaira Frediani, and his brothers Aldo and Bruno. He is survived by his wonderful wife of 70 years, Lillian (Lee) Frediani (Dal Porto), also of Roseville, and his loving family, including his children Francesca and her husband Gary Novak, David and his wife Mary, Alan, and Paula and her husband Jonathan Fisher; and his grandchildren Kate, Virginia, and Christian Frediani; Shane Darling; and Matthew and Sarah Fisher. A graveside service will be held at Roseville Cemetery (421 Berry Street) at 10:00am on Thursday June 13, 2019, followed by a reception at the West House (347 Atlantic Avenue) in Roseville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ray's name to the or Easter Seals Sacramento.

