Raymond W. "Skip" Reynolds went home to be with our Lord on May 16, 2020 after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was 67 years old. Skip was born December 9, 1952 in Corpus Christi, TX to Ray and Ann Reynolds. He is preceded in death by his sister, Cathy and his parents. He is survived by his wife Barbara, sons Christopher (Julia) and Michael (Michelle), brother Scott (Liz), sister Tracy Wandell (Lon) and many nieces, nephews. Skip spent his early years in West Covina. He later moved to northern California and graduated from Williams High School where he was on the basketball team winning the CIF championship during his senior year. Skip attended UC Davis and earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Rhetoric. After graduation, he moved to San Francisco to begin his career in the insurance industry working for Kahn & Nippert. While living in San Francisco, he met the love of his life and best friend, Barbara, where they married and had their first child, Christopher. In 1983, they moved to Placer County, where they were later blessed with their second child, Michael. Skip was a family man who loved sharing time with his sons as they continued to grow. He spent endless hours around swimming pools for both swim meets and water polo events. Christopher and Michael were the light of his life. Skip was a hands-on dad who was endlessly proud of his "boys". Skip was a devoted husband of 41 years. The last few years, they found time to travel to many parts of the world, including Spain, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, France, and most recently Hawaii. Skip and his family had a special place in their hearts for Lake Almanor, where his family spent over 30 years. Skiing, kayaking, biking, hiking Mount Lassen and downhill sledding were just some of their activities. Christmas and Thanksgiving were always enjoyed at the lake with family and friends. Pie night when "only" the guys made pies was a highlight. Skip had many true friends, new and old, from childhood through college, during his career and in his church. Many of Skip's friendships were decades in duration. There wasn't anything Skip wouldn't do for a friend. He always had a smile, an infectious laugh, and a truly heartfelt kind word. He always placed people first. Skip was a man of deep and abiding faith which allowed him to face his last illness with calm and courage knowing he would soon be with his Lord. He fought his cancer battle with dignity, calm and inner strength. Amongst the many memories he left with us, included that shining example of how to take the last journey we all must take. Skip would want us to love and take care of one another, and celebrate his life, not mourn his passing. Skip was an avid sports fan and longtime season ticket holder with the Sacramento Kings. He was also a converted Phillies baseball fan. He loved watching his nephew, Rhys Hoskins, throughout high school, college and into the ranks to the MLB. Skip was committed to and loved giving back to the community. He was very involved with his church, Destiny Church of Rocklin and Pastor Greg Farrington. Skip held a position on the Board of Directors for many years. He also supported many charitable organizations, and notably served on the boards of the YMCA of Superior California. He was also a supportive board member on Sierra Forever Families for nearly his entire career in Sacramento. Although Skip was modest about his business accomplishments, he was a mentor to many young associates. He loved his work, and loved those he worked with and for. After moving to Sacramento, he joined McGee & Thielen, where he brought a foundation of technical expertise that was the hallmark of his career. In 1988, he joined Jenkins Insurance Group, where he helped transform the business from a small operation to a regional competitor. The Jenkins organization was later acquired by EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants. As Senior Vice President, Skip left a lasting imprint on the Sacramento EPIC team. His commitment to focusing on clients' interests first and collaboration with co-workers are key elements of the organization's culture. He developed extraordinary relationships with his clients, who commonly treated him as a team member in their own organizations. In Skip's world, client retention was viewed in decades rather than years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Skip's name to UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, Health Sciences Development, 4900 Broadway, Suite 1150, Sacramento, CA 95820. Donations are accepted at their online site. Doctors, nurses and staff at the Center made Skip's journey much lighter. What a courageous, comforting and compassionate group of dedicated professionals. The fight to beat cancer must continue. A virtual Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. The Caring Bridge website, already set up for Skip, will keep everyone informed.



