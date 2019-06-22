He passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019 in Minden, Nevada, aged 75. He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan (nee Bousfield) Hamarlund of 54 years, and loving children, Mark Hamarlund and Richard Hamarlund (Jennifer). He is also survived by his brother William Hamarlund (Karen). Devoted grandfather to Kiya Squadrille (Michael), Chloe Hamarlund, Keira Hamarlund. As well as 3 great-grandchildren, Emerson, Juniper and Porter Squadrille and several nieces and nephews. Born in New Jersey to Marie (Faust) and Walter G. Hamarlund. Raymond earned an Electrical Engineering degree from UTEP and worked as a Superintendent of Line Construction for PG&E. After retirement he was a utility consultant for major contractors worldwide. He was a Navy veteran and a member of the Fleet Reserve Assn. He will be interred in a private ceremony at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Arrangements by W.F. Gormley & Sons.

