Raymundo Diaz Jr.

December 7, 1947 - October 5, 2020

Broderick, California - A loving husband, father, papa, and great-papa.

Ray Diaz from Broderick, a man who needed no introduction. You lived your life to the fullest, from the day you became a United States Marine and gave four to the core, and for the rest of your life thereafter. You loved us, provided for us, and stood at the head of our family in a way that will continue to shine through each of us in our own special way. You will live on in our hearts forever, we love you Papa Ray. Long live your legacy, Diaz. Ooh-Ra!





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store