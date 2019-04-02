Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raynia Marie Kenniston. View Sign

Raynia Marie Kenniston passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 26th at the age of 104 at Mercy McMahon Terrace, where she previously voleentiered as one of the hosts at their grand opening. Raynia was born June 11, 1914 in Sutter Creek California (the day WWI began) and graduated from Sacramento High School in 1932. Raynia's secret to a long and full life was to always keep active and maintain a sharp mind. Raynia began volunteering at Mercy Hospital with The Mercy Guild back in 1960 where she continued until she was in her mid-90s. Her volunteering resulted in over 33,000 hours dedicated to Mercey Hospital. Afterwards, Raynia volunteered at the SPCA's gift store in Midtown Sacramento before finally retiring at 102. Raynia loved Sacramento and lived her entire adult life in the same home she and her late husband built in Land Park back in 1937. She was preceded in death by her son, Alvin Sr., and survived by her daughter-in-law Maria, her grandchildren, Al Marshall and Paul Marshall and Paul's wife Jeanie, and great grandchildren Brennan and Trevor Marshall. Her energy and engagement of people served an inspiration for many. A memorial mass will be held at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church at 1817 12th Street (corner of S Street) at 6:00pm Wednesday April 3rd, reception to follow in the church hall. Donations may be made in her honor to the SPCA Gift Store.

Raynia Marie Kenniston passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 26th at the age of 104 at Mercy McMahon Terrace, where she previously voleentiered as one of the hosts at their grand opening. Raynia was born June 11, 1914 in Sutter Creek California (the day WWI began) and graduated from Sacramento High School in 1932. Raynia's secret to a long and full life was to always keep active and maintain a sharp mind. Raynia began volunteering at Mercy Hospital with The Mercy Guild back in 1960 where she continued until she was in her mid-90s. Her volunteering resulted in over 33,000 hours dedicated to Mercey Hospital. Afterwards, Raynia volunteered at the SPCA's gift store in Midtown Sacramento before finally retiring at 102. Raynia loved Sacramento and lived her entire adult life in the same home she and her late husband built in Land Park back in 1937. She was preceded in death by her son, Alvin Sr., and survived by her daughter-in-law Maria, her grandchildren, Al Marshall and Paul Marshall and Paul's wife Jeanie, and great grandchildren Brennan and Trevor Marshall. Her energy and engagement of people served an inspiration for many. A memorial mass will be held at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church at 1817 12th Street (corner of S Street) at 6:00pm Wednesday April 3rd, reception to follow in the church hall. Donations may be made in her honor to the SPCA Gift Store. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close