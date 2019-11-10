Born October 1965 in Pennsylvania, lost her valiant battle with Pancreatic Cancer on November 2, 2019. Cammy Nac as she was fondly called, was one of God's Special Children. She lived her life with joy and grace and left behind a lasting memory of love and kindness with everyone she met. Cammy leaves behind her mother Lynda Cardwell; father Richard Nacarelli Sr., of PA; brother Richard Nacarelli Jr., sister Aurora Mullett; sisters Giovinna Nacarelli-Weller and Antoinette Dario, of PA; several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins all who loved her dearly. And lastly, her Peer Group and the Staff of M.O.R.E, in Placerville along with many friends throughout her community. A service to celebrate Cammy's life will be held on Thursday, November 14, at 10:00 a.m., at the Chapel of the Pines, located at 2855 Cold Springs RD, Placerville, CA 95667.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 10, 2019