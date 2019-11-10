Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Goodman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca J. Goodman, 68, died peacefully at home in Fort Bragg, CA on October 20. Born in Decatur, IL, raised in Sacramento, graduated from Hiram Johnson HS, she earned a BS from UC Davis and an MS from Colorado State Fort Collins. After forays into food science and hydrology, her career blended journalism and gerontology. At Alaska's Older Persons Action Group (OPAG) "Senior Voice" her reporting won numerous awards. At the University of Hawaii's Center on Aging she coordinated, co-wrote and co-produced the 1993 PBS telecourse series "Growing Old in a New Age." She developed and for seventeen years directed UH's Academy for Life-long Learning (later Osher Life-long Learning Institute). She retired to garden on the Mendocino Coast. Becky was known for her kindness, gentle spirit, generosity, work ethic, fearless speaking truth to power, dedication to social justice, and flair for writing. She was predeceased by parents Emery Walter Goodman, Jr., and Coralie Goodman, and is survived by sister Linda Howe (David), brother Walter Goodman (Hedda), and husband Matthew McGranaghan.

