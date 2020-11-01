Rebecca S. Cox

June 14, 1996 - October 19, 2020

Milton, Florida - Rebecca S. Cox was born on June 14, 1996. Her sole ambition as a child was to cause mischief and mayhem with her identical twin sister. Rebecca was an avid runner, straight A student, enviably creative, and an exemplar of courage. She joined the Marine Corps with an NROTC scholarship, majored in journalism at the University of New Mexico, and commissioned as an officer in December 2017. She received a flight contract and was promoted to First Lieutenant, spending the last few years of her life training as a student naval aviator. Rebecca's love of chocolate often exceeded her tolerance for people. She was always willing to compromise—if she got her own way. She was an exceptional planner, some might say bossy. If she wasn't visibly annoyed with you at least once in her life, she probably didn't give a damn about you. Rebecca passed on October 19, 2020. Many people will miss Rebecca's smile, generosity, and playfulness. She is survived by her mother, Cheryll Cox (née Hasbrouck); her brother Ted Cox; her older sisters Rachel Page (née Cox), Stella Cox, and Jenny Cox; and her twin sister Laura Cox. A viewing and funeral service are pending. Please contact the family at lauradcox96@gmail.com if interested in attending.





