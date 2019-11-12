Born August 19, 1979. Earned her wings October 24, 2019. We miss her terribly. Survived by her children Alex, Riley and Sierra, Grandmother Sue Pruner, parents Mark Pruner (Vicki) and Trish Ohliger Frerking (Matt), siblings Amanda Palmquist (Gabe), Joe Pruner (Denae), and Ben Pruner (Heather). A celebration of Rebekah's life will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 11:30 AM at Impact Church, 8299 E. Stockton Blvd, Sacramento. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to a fund set up for her children. (Email Amanda [email protected])
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 12, 2019