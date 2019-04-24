Reeva Jean Keene was born to Donald Keene & Linda Carlisle. Reeva age 38, suddenly passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at her home in Oakridge, OR. Reeva lived in the Sacramento area most of her life. She met Steven and they made a life in Arkansas; had a son Raven, age 13. Reeva came back home to Sacramento, received an AA from AR (English) & BA from IADT (Graphic Design). Reeva moved to Oakridge, provided a better life for herself & son. Reeva was working & had her own place to call home, loved to express her thoughts through her artistic ability. Reeva Jean is survived by her son Raven; mother Linda; aunts, cousins & close friends that she truly loved. Reeva is loved by so many people that she came into contact with; she will truly be missed & never forgotten. All are welcome to come to the catered potluck in remembrance of Reeva. Village Green Community, 55 Village Green Dr., Sacramento, CA 95838 on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Bring some of your favorite moments about Reeva that you cherish. Private grave site service is Monday, April 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm; Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes, 4701 Marysville Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95838 (sunsetlawn.com) Please contact Linda Carlisle (916) 761-7071 or [email protected] sbcglobal.net. I really want to thank you all that I hold dearly for the support.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 24, 2019