Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Refugio J. "Ray" Aguilera. View Sign

Born in Mojave, CA on May 17, 1927. Ray passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 in Roseville, CA, with his family at his side. Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Eleanor T. Aguilera. Ray leaves behind his two sons Jim and Dave, and his granddaughter Lauren. After a lifetime in banking, Ray retired as a vice president. Ray was the St. Clare Catholic Church Building Committee Chair, St. Clare's Knights of Columbus 4th degree, and St. Clare's Eucharistic Minister. He served two terms as President RPEA Roseville chapter Elks Lodge lifetime member Kiwanis International, Chamber of Commerce, Moose Lodge, Sun City Ambassador, and twice served as president of SIRS (Seniors in Retirement). Ray was chairman of the City of Santa Clara Planning Commissioners. Ray served in the U.S. Army and former president SCR Veterans Club. Ray loved cross country RV trips and was founder of the SCR RV Club. Ray was social, outgoing, helpful, generous, loved to dance, and enjoyed life. A funeral mass will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 11 AM, at St. Clare Catholic Church, Roseville.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close