Born in Mojave, CA on May 17, 1927. Ray passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 in Roseville, CA, with his family at his side. Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Eleanor T. Aguilera. Ray leaves behind his two sons Jim and Dave, and his granddaughter Lauren. After a lifetime in banking, Ray retired as a vice president. Ray was the St. Clare Catholic Church Building Committee Chair, St. Clare's Knights of Columbus 4th degree, and St. Clare's Eucharistic Minister. He served two terms as President RPEA Roseville chapter Elks Lodge lifetime member Kiwanis International, Chamber of Commerce, Moose Lodge, Sun City Ambassador, and twice served as president of SIRS (Seniors in Retirement). Ray was chairman of the City of Santa Clara Planning Commissioners. Ray served in the U.S. Army and former president SCR Veterans Club. Ray loved cross country RV trips and was founder of the SCR RV Club. Ray was social, outgoing, helpful, generous, loved to dance, and enjoyed life. A funeral mass will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 11 AM, at St. Clare Catholic Church, Roseville.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 27, 2019