Regina Hansen was born on July 1, 1935 in Queens, NY and passed away on October 22, 2019 in El Dorado Hills, CA. Regina is the loving mother of Kenneth Hansen and Steven Hansen; grandmother of Samantha, Caroline, Kyle, Zach, and Joshua. Regina is the brother of Andrew (Jamie) Deak and is a dear friend of Palle Hansen. She will always be remembered as a loving, kind and classy lady. Friends and family are invited to attend her Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10AM at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA; 916-725-2109). Online condolences may be made at pricefuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 27, 2019