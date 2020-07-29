Regina Faye Goltz, 72, born January 16, 1948, in San Diego, California, passed away July 19, 2020, at home in Citrus Heights, California. At her side that day were her husband of 50 years, Dave, her sons Davey of Las Vegas and Scott of Citrus Heights, her sister Prissy Ary, Prissy's fiancé T.J. Gaydos, both of Justiceburg, Texas, and her first cousin Joyce McAlexander of Morro Bay, California. Regina grew up in China, Texas, became a Registered Nurse, met and married Dave in Houston, Texas, and they moved to Citrus Heights. She was employed for 43 years as an R.N. and Phlebotomist at Mercy San Juan Hospital before retiring. She enjoyed walking, running (she once ran the California International Marathon in the rain), bicycling, gardening and traveling/visiting with Dave, her family and her treasured hospital and lifelong friends. Regina was the eldest of five children. Besides her sister above she is survived by brothers Randy Lemke (Rita) and Ricky Lemke (Vicki) both of China, and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her brother Russell Lemke in 1973, by her father Art Lemke in 1970 and her mother Leloise Daigle Lemke in 1998.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store