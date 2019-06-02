Renee' Carole Benyuska,39, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Renee' was born May 24, 1980 in Sacramento and graduated from Sacramento High School in 1998. She was a dancer, cheerleader and active in Girl Scouts. She loved children and was studying Early Childhood Education at American River College. In July 1999 Renee' suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and was brought home to be cared for by her devoted parents Joan and Bill, and caregivers Brandi Stafford and Kara Zamarripa. Over the next 20 years Renee' thrived at home and was an amazing ray of light, joy and hope to all who had the good fortune to spend time with her. Renee' is preceded in death by her dad, Bill Benyuska. She is survived by her mom Joan Benyuska, her sister Michelle (Chat) Wynne, her brother Brian (Carrie) Benyuska, her nephews and nieces Connor, Aidan, Reagan and Emma Wynne and Kylie and Abby Benyuska, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Services will be held at Sharer-Nightingale Funeral Chapel 1010-A. El Camino Ave Wednesday, June 5 at 11:00 am
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 2, 2019