Renee Gromacki, 58, passed Saturday morning, March 16th, after years of fighting illness so valiantly. Born in Millwaukee, WI, Sacramento was her home since 1972. Graduated Sac State with a BA in Theatre Arts. VP of HR-Employee Relations at Tower Records for 19 yrs. Actress in local Community theatre, she delighted many, (her favorite plays- El Grande de Cocoa Cola, Wings and e.e.). Sang with bands Draw Pinkie, Pink Toupe Collective and Hell to Pay. She was an avid photographer as well as poet. Survived by her mother, father, 2 Sisters, Niece and 2 Nephews. Deeply loved by countless friends. Family and friends are welcome to join in a celebrate of life, April 6th at 10:00 am at 650 Commons Drive, Sacramento, CA 95825. Memorials/donations preferred to a in her honor.

