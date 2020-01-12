We are sad to announce the death of Renona E. Zozgornik on January 3, 2020 at the age of 75. Renona was born on April 2, 1944 in Fairfield, CA to Jasper L. Cherry and Renona Blanche Cherry (Torrence). She lived in what she called "the little town of Florin" in her Sacramento home for over 50 years where she cared for many family members, neighbors, and friends. She loved games, gardening, watching current events, sports, and spending time with family and friends. Renona is survived by her daughter-in-law Veronica Patty (Pace), granddaughters Bonny Croco (James), Amanda Harvey (Phillip), and Heather Apel (Barrett). The "magnificent 7" great-grandchildren, sister Deloris Smith (Cherry), brother Doug Cherry (Sherie), sister-in-law Nancy Cherry and many others who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Monte Eugene Pace, and brother Lon Cherry.

