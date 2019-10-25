Rex was born May 30, 1943 in Poston Arizona and passed away on October 12, 2019. He graduated from C.K. McClatchy High School and entered the U.S. Air Force. He was employed by the Sacramento Army Depot. Rex's parents were Shigeo and Shigeko Ikegami. He is survived by his siblings Anne Tsukuda (Richard), Billie Ikegami, and Glenn (Janet). Rex enjoyed his dog Amber,boating,tinkering with cars, wood working and other home projects. He will be greatly missed. No service will be held at his request and family requests no koden.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 25, 2019