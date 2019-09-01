Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex Raymond Magee Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rex Raymond Magee, Jr., passed away at home on Monday August 19, 2019. Rex was born on January 16, 1932 in San Francisco where he, his parents and granny lived in a small apartment in the Haight Ashbury. His youth was spent at St. Agnes School, his newspaper corner, selling programs at Kezar Stadium, and delivering prescriptions on a street car for Mr. Weiss' Pharmacy. He graduated Jesuit High School class of 1949. During those years he apprenticed at the Palace Hotel, bought a bakery with his parents and worked forty hours a week during high school. In 1951 he entered the Coast Guard and was the chef in chief at Point Reyes Life Boat Station. While living in San Bruno, Rex worked for the State of California Department of Weights and Measures covering the Bay Area north to Eureka. In the 1960's Rex invested in several Hawaiian Retail Specialty Shops called, "Casual Aire." with locations that included a shop in the Hilton Hotel in San Francisco. In 1968, Rex moved to Sacramento as a Bureau Chief with the California State Department of Food and Agriculture and was later promoted to Associate Director. Rex is a graduate of Golden Gate University where he earned both a BA and a Master's Degree in Public Administration. Rex retired in 1991. Rex was the designer/builder of the place we call, "The Mountain" where thousands of hours of good food, music, camaraderie, building, crafting and great conversations have taken place. As a master chef he thought nothing of dinners for forty, followed by campfire singing, friendship and lots of laughter. Rex is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sherry, his daughter Barbara Torres and granddaughters Anna and Emily Torres, his daughter Juli Grossman and her husband Gene Grossman and their three children, Travis, Taylor and Alex Grossman. Everyone is going to miss his generosity, and love for his family and friends. What a special lifetime- what a special man. A celebration of life is being planned for late September.

Rex Raymond Magee, Jr., passed away at home on Monday August 19, 2019. Rex was born on January 16, 1932 in San Francisco where he, his parents and granny lived in a small apartment in the Haight Ashbury. His youth was spent at St. Agnes School, his newspaper corner, selling programs at Kezar Stadium, and delivering prescriptions on a street car for Mr. Weiss' Pharmacy. He graduated Jesuit High School class of 1949. During those years he apprenticed at the Palace Hotel, bought a bakery with his parents and worked forty hours a week during high school. In 1951 he entered the Coast Guard and was the chef in chief at Point Reyes Life Boat Station. While living in San Bruno, Rex worked for the State of California Department of Weights and Measures covering the Bay Area north to Eureka. In the 1960's Rex invested in several Hawaiian Retail Specialty Shops called, "Casual Aire." with locations that included a shop in the Hilton Hotel in San Francisco. In 1968, Rex moved to Sacramento as a Bureau Chief with the California State Department of Food and Agriculture and was later promoted to Associate Director. Rex is a graduate of Golden Gate University where he earned both a BA and a Master's Degree in Public Administration. Rex retired in 1991. Rex was the designer/builder of the place we call, "The Mountain" where thousands of hours of good food, music, camaraderie, building, crafting and great conversations have taken place. As a master chef he thought nothing of dinners for forty, followed by campfire singing, friendship and lots of laughter. Rex is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sherry, his daughter Barbara Torres and granddaughters Anna and Emily Torres, his daughter Juli Grossman and her husband Gene Grossman and their three children, Travis, Taylor and Alex Grossman. Everyone is going to miss his generosity, and love for his family and friends. What a special lifetime- what a special man. A celebration of life is being planned for late September. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close