Rhea Louise Edison (Dewsnup) was born March 9, 1925 age 94, of Fair Oaks, CA passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Rhea was a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley Class of 1947, obtaining her master's degree in Elementary Education, and taught public school for the Sacramento City Unified School District for 35 years. As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served over 25 years as a temple worker at the Oakland, CA Temple, and in later years at the Sacramento, CA Temple. Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 4:00-7:00PM on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, (916) 725-2109, and are invited to attend the funeral service at 10:00AM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8267 Deseret Ave., Fair Oaks, followed by the Grave Dedication at Fair Oaks Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 23, 2019