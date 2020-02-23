Rheba graduated from Sacramento High School. She married Melvin Hill Jr. this union was blessed with three children; Alan, Melvin III and Patricia. She was a foster parent for over 20 years. Also, helping to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Later in life she married Larry McClain until his untimely passing in 2009. Surrounded by family in her death, Rheba the Diva will be greatly missed but forever in our hearts. Friends are welcome to her celebration of life on Wed. February 26, 2020 11:00am at South Sacramento Christian Center 7710 Stockton Blvd. Interment Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 23, 2020