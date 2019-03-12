Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhoda Fannie (Covington) Bruett. View Sign

Rhoda Bruett a long time resident of Davis, passed away Thursday at the Carlton Plaza after a long battle with COPD with her husband, Henning by her side. She was born in Woodland and raised in Dixon. She attended Dixon High School and was the first in her family to attend college at San Jose State. Rhoda taught kindergarten for many years at Valley Oak Elementary School in Davis before retiring. She later "un-retired" and went back to teach braille at Coyle School in Sacramento. After retiring a second time, Rhoda enjoyed volunteering and was passionate about many causes: All Things Right and Relevant, University Arboretum, Guide Dogs for the Blind and California Braille Transcribers. When she wasn't teaching or volunteering, Rhoda loved traveling with Henning, the love of her life for 63 years. In addition to Henning, she is survived by her sons Brooks (Kelly) and Jeff (Donna) and grandchildren Max, Scott and Ashley. She will remembered with great fondness by all who knew her. A Memorial Service followed by a reception will be held at the Davis Community Church, 412 C Street, Davis, Saturday March 23, 2:00 PM In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , Guide Dogs for the Blind or California Braille Transcribers.

