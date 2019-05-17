Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhoda Kettmann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved Mother was called home shortly after Mother's Day. Rhoda Kettmann passed away peacefully in Sacramento, California on the dawn of May 14th. Age 90, Rhoda is survived by Richard, her beloved husband of nearly 70 years, loving children Kathleen, Richard Jr. (Katie), Cynthia, and Melissa Cook (Michael); her 6 grandchildren, Michael Jr., Ashley, Matthew, Daniel, and Samuel Cook and Christopher Kennedy; and four great grandchildren. "The Last of the Mohicans", Rhoda was preceded in death by her 7 siblings, 6 brother and sister in-laws, and was heartbroken by the untimely deaths of her infant daughter Patricia (1957), beloved son Michael (2005) and his partner John Fernald (2003). Rhoda was an amazingly self-sufficient woman at a very young age. She was a beautiful lady, filled with charm and grace, and was kind and generous. She faced challenges with aplomb and was fiercely protective and supportive of her family. A talented businessperson, Rhoda excelled at sales throughout her career, whether as a soda clerk, a bank teller, or a salesperson for Rhodes. She also served in leadership roles for the St. Josephs's Cupertino and St. Mary's PTAs, Jesuit and St. Francis high school fundraisers and events, and St. Mary's Church "social club". However, her favorite and most cherished job was that of a homemaker and loving mother to not only her kids and grandchildren, but to the entire Kettmann clan, friends and neighbors. Rhoda loved the beach (especially the white beaches of Pensacola), birds, watching baseball and football, dancing, travel (her favorite was cruises), and the occasional visit to the casino. Her laughter was infectious, sparkling eyes and sweet smile welcoming, and love unconditional. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, May 20th with a funeral mass at 10 am at St. Mary's Church, Sacramento, California. Reception to follow. Arrangements by W.F. Gormley & Sons.

