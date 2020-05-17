Ric Garcia passed away peacefully April 27, 2020 at the Mission Carmichael Rehabilitation Center in Sacramento, CA. Born on August 18, 1939 in Davis, CA, Ric was a graduate of Davis Senior High School and a profoundly dedicated, 30-year employee of the University of California, Davis. Ric is survived by his large family who will continue to love him as he loved them: his beloved wife Bonnie Garcia, his five children (Elizabeth, Ricardo Jr., Sandra, Tamara, James), two brothers (Jose, Blaz), five sisters (Mary, Rosalia, Lupe, Teresa, and Linda), 14 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Ric was preceded in death by his parents Jose Y. and Lupe R. Garcia, daughter Estella, and his sister Gloria. Ric was an extraordinary husband, loving father, and a generous and all-around wonderful man. He was known for his kind smile that would light up any room and his sense of humor. Because he loved his wife, family, children, and grandchildren with all of his heart, not a day will go by where he isn't missed dearly. Ric's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff, doctors, nurses, and caregivers of UC Davis & Mercy San Juan Medical Centers and Mission Carmichael Rehabilitation Center.



