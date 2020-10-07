Ricardo "Rich" Vega

December 11, 1964 - October 1, 2020

West Sacramento, California - Ricardo "Rich" Vega, a life-long resident of Broderick-West Sacramento entered into rest on October 1, 2020 surrounded by his three children and loving wife of 29 years.

Rich married his high school sweetheart Dana, they exemplified the image of what a loving marriage and friendship should be. Together they shared many adventures. Faithful father of Samantha Vega (Jacob), Ricardo Vega, Jr. (Maddie), and Julian Vega. Loving son to Fernando and Margarita Vega and devoted son-in-law to Don and Dorothy Logsdon. Beloved brother of Raquel Vega-Vierra, Alicia Ynostroza (Marty), and Monica Vega-Sowell (Mark). Brother-in-law to Diane Haugen (Randy), and Donnie Logsdon (Jodi). Rich leaves behind countless nieces and nephews.

Rich was athletic and adventurous with the ability to pursue many passions. His curiosity for life allowed him to truly live life to the fullest and embrace the unknowns. His ability to talk to people and vast knowledge allowed him to learn new things, see new places, and give people life experiences they wouldn't have had otherwise. Rich had a calming sense about him that instilled a sense of security in those around him.

He could be found hiking in the mountains and national parks, enjoying local breweries, and long nights with friends. Rich was a selfless and loyal person who loved his family and friends unconditionally.

Rich worked for the State of California for 27 years and recently retired. His work ethic exceeded expectations and set an example for his children.

There is no service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

P.S. F*** Cancer!





