Richard (Dick) passed away January 30, 2019 and will be missed by all. Survived by his wife of 63 years Joan, son Dennis, granddaughter Jennifer Solis (Street), great grand children Loki and Luna Solis. Preceded in death by daughter Tina (Street). Also survived by brother Douglas Varney, Sister Zoe Smith preceded by brothers Ron & Roger Varney and sister Robin Gonzalez. Richard worked in Land Surveying since the "50's and passed the licensing board test in April 1981 license no. LS 5030. Started his own Land Surveying company in 1983 called Varney Land Surveys which he operated until his death. He was fond of traveling on cruise ships and road trips up and down the west coast. Richard was a member of fraternal lodge Neighbors of Woodcraft which later became Woodmen Life and President of Woodmen chapter 399. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of life to be held at Laguna Lake Club House located at 5930 Mariners Court, Elk Grove on April 12 at 11:00am to 2:00pm. Gate code 250.

