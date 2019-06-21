Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Allen "Corky" Casanova. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born 10-24-1943 in Sac, Calif. It's with deep Sadness to announce he passed away in Carmichael, Calif. On 5-14-2019 at the age of 75. Since 2008 he suffered & battled 8 different cancers & 3 came back along with pneumonia & other complications (the cancer was caused by smoking cigarettes in his preteen yrs.) He was a good man, believed in God, Heaven & Hell. Was born to adventure, a true outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, collecting unique rocks & driftwood & being in the Sierra Mountains in Calif. With his passing, he left behind his beloved wife: Cathy, brother-in-law Bill (Greek), son Richie, daughter Sophia, sister Sherry, brother Mike, grandsons Ben & Jacob, granddaughter Nicole & many other family members & friends who loved & will miss him very, very much. Thru his life he enjoyed music, Rock and Roll, the Blues, Country and dancing. In early yrs, had fun playing the piano & guitar (self-taught). In his twenties, was a butcher, learned all phases of roofing, liked riding motorcycles, was a self-accomplished fiddle player starting at age 28, when his friend Ray handed it to him. Played with many great people & bands from 1970 to 1986. Was honored to meet Bob Wills & John Gimble. Played with Asleep at the Wheel, Moonlighter's, Wiskey Drinkin' Music & George Strait then had to retire because of hands. (His mother was full-blooded Norweigan & he inherited pain full "claw hand" - hands closing up). On 10-5-2014, he was proud to be inducted into The Sac Western Swing Society "Hall of Fame". Before his passing, no matter how sick he was, he always tried to have a smile on his face. Liked cooking for his friends, made a great pot of beans & ham, pot roast, meat loaf, awesome tacos, bbq ribs & steaks. Had an annual fish fry. Collected Native American stuff: arrowheads, pottery, pics, feathers, etc. (His father was part Apache Indian). Loved nature, kids, animals, horses, birds & gardening, the rain & being out in it, target practice with his Winchester & Henry rifles, 49ers, Rivercats, Giants, driving thru areas to see, wild turkey, deer, geese, ducks (favorite: Malards), chickens, peacocks, horses, cattle sheep & goats. Going to the casinos & counting the hawks, egrets & geese along the way, getting lotto & scratcher tickets, watching horse & dog races, Nascar & top fuel dragsters at Sonoma Raceway (favorite driver: Ron Capps), movies: Sergeant York, Secretariat, The Song of Bernadette & Hacksaw Ridge. Playing dominos, pool, darts, horshoes, pinochle, tonk, cribbage, & rock,paper, scissors, coconut cream pie & cake, butterscotch cookies, glazed donuts, brownies, spam, lasagna, spaghetti & meatballs, strawberry & coconut pineapple ice cream, Cathy's fried chicken & potato salad, fritters, salad & pork chops, butterscotch milkshakes, the 2 best places: Whitey's in W. Sac & Nubbins in Roseville, grilled chicken wings & cole slaw at KFC, brisket at The Road Trip Bar & Grill in Caypay. Steak at Al the Wops in Historic Chinatown in Locke, Chinese food at Green Jade Restaurant, riding the ferry to Rio Vista & going to Foster's Big Horn Bar & Dining, eating at Brookfields, Garcia's, Black Bear Diner, Olive Garden, In & Out Burger & Sam Hof Brau. Always wanted a '56 Chevy (his dream car). Liked classic & ratrods. Upon his passing, there will be no funeral or services at his request. He just wanted everyone to have a big party.

