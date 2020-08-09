Richard "Dick" Arlen Durant, beloved husband, father, grandfather born on 2/18/1932, in El Dorado, Kansas; died 6/18/2020 (12:08 am) in Sacramento, CA. Preceded in death by his parents, siblings, wife Nancy and daughter Gail. He is survived by his 2 daughters, 7 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. He proudly served in the Navy, loved golfing, and was often seen at Haggin Oaks. He was a cowboy, an avid woodworker, leatherworker and a BIG 49er fan. He moved from Denver, CO to Sacramento in 1963, worked as a barber in Fair Oaks, a fencer for Frontier Fencing and a hiker for Hertz. Please join us in a celebration of life by emailing Brenda Le at brendale5729@icloud.com.



