Richard Avila Martinez born on September 12, 1949 passed away at the age of 70 on December 18, 2019. A life-long Sacramenten. He was a beloved father to Raquel and Richard and grandfather of Alexis, Marcos, Eli and Elilah. A loving brother to 8 siblings and adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was proud of his accomplishments as an Ironworker and skilled as an Underground Pipe Layer and Aerial Linemen. Enjoyed golf, casino trips and most of all shooting the breeze with family, long-time friends and those that he had happened to come across. He was a great friend too many and will be missed. Rosary prayer and services Monday December 30, 2019 at 10am. St. Marys Chapel 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA 95820.

